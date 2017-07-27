The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has maintained that the current photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, are true.

Mohammed also shared some photographs of Buhari’s meeting with six governors who jetted out to London on Wednesday night.

The Minister, who took to his official twitter handle, @MohammedLai, on Thursday, wrote: “This the true and authentic photograph of our beloved leader, father and President. Today marks 80days since he went to rest. Get well Sir.”

Just yesterday, Buhari received seven state governors who travelled to visit him in London.

In some photographs of the meeting which was shared online, Buhari could be seen exchanging pleasantries with Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Dave Umahi, Ebonyi, Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom, Kashim Shettima, Borno, Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo, Umar Ganduje, Kano, and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Despite the emergence of the photographs, an Africa and Middle East security expert, Aye Dee had claimed that there was no meeting at Abuja House, London between Buhari and governors on Wednesday.



