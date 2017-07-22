The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won both the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in Ward A6 polling Unit 033 located in Ogunmodede College, Papa Epe where the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode voted this morning.At the end of counting of the votes cast, the results showed that the APC polled a total of 299 votes for the Chairmanship election as against one polled by the Labour Party and zero vote polled respectively by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord Party.For the Councillorship election in the unit, the APC polled a total of 293 votes as against One polled by Labour Party and zero polled by PDP.In the second polling unit in the ward, APC polled 298 votes for the Chairmanship election as against zero vote polled by the PDP and Labour. Also in the councillorship election, APC polled 300 votes while the PDP, Labour and Accord Party all polled zero vote.