Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday approved the immediate suspension of the Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Chief Yusuf Ogundare for faking his kidnap which allegedly took place on July 5, 2017.recalls that the Baale was 'kidnapped' at about 9 am while driving along Center for Management Development, CMD road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA.More details later.