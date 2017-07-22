Young Nigerians in some parts of Lagos have expressed their dissatisfaction with their leaders by refusing to be part of the voting exercise during the council polls in the state.At about 11.15am in Oshodi and its environs, many youths were playing football on major streets in the area.Many of them said the state and federal governments had not done anything significant to make their lives and communities better.“We don’t want to vote because our leaders have not done anything for us, the roads are bad, no electricity, what is the essence of voting then, said 24-year-old Adeyemi Sunday.Similarly, another youth, Olu, 26, said he did not have a voter’s card. “Even if I did, I will not vote,” he said.“They are not concerned whether we vote or not. They (elected officials) would still get into office despite our votes and do nothing,” said 21-year-old John Onwuka.