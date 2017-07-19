The Chairman of Accord Party in Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Kool, says the party is set to spring surprises in Saturday’s local government council polls.Kool said on Wednesday that the support for the party in the different parts of the state ahead of the elections had been tremendous.He said that with the acceptance of the party’s candidates and its manifesto, Accord would record victories other parties at the polls.The election is to produce chairmen and councillors in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.Kool said, “Yes, we know the APC is in power, but they should watch it because we are going to give them and others a run for their money in the election.“Accord is ready, our candidates are ready, we are sure of massive victory in the election.”The chairman said the party was getting stronger and stronger by the day in the state because of its record in the area it controls.He said the entire Mushin Local Government was for Accord Party because of the performance of Mr Dauda Kako-Are, who is representing the area in the House of Representatives.The chairman described the decision of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission to announce results at ward collation centres as a `welcome development.’He, however, urged the commission to ensure that votes were not tampered with in transit, in order to give credibility to the results.Kool also advised security agencies not to compromise in ensuring that votes and voters were adequately protected during the elections.