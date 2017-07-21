The Labour Party has confirmed the existence of an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party for Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.The National Chairman of the LP, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, confirmed this development in Abuja, on Thursday.He was responding to news making the rounds that the LP and the PDP had entered into a strategic alliance with the aim of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress.Although Abdulsalam was non-committal when asked to comment on the exact nature of the alliance, he said the LP and the PDP agreed to work together to end the ruling APC’s stranglehold on local councils in Lagos State.In response to a question on whether his party had any agreement with the PDP for votes to be cast for LP candidates, he said, “Yes, we have an understanding to work together to liberate the people of Lagos State beginning from the local government level.”He, however, declined to give specifics on what was agreed upon and where the meeting leading up to the agreement was held.A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, had earlier announced the existence of a strategic alliance with the LP.He, therefore, called on Lagosians to vote for the LP in the Saturday local government election.George said this in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Uthman Shodipe.