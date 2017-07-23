The Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bolaji Muse-Ariyo, has emerged the winner of the chairmanship election in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area in Saturday election.Ariyo polled a total of 8, 429 votes to defeat his closest contender from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Adeola Williams who scored 3928 votes.The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC) Returning Officer, Mr Abari Ajibola declared Ariyo the winner of the election having scored the highest number of votes.Ajibola said, ”As the returning officer of this election, I have the mandate to declare the result of the election and the winner as returned.“By the virtue of the power conferred on me, I, Abari Jamiu Ajibola certified that I was the local government Returning Officer for the election held on July 22, 2017 for Oshodi/Isolo Local Government.“The election was contested and won.“The candidate of APC, Mr Muse Ariyo Bolaji Idris received the total votes of 8,429 followed by Mr Adeola Saheed Williams of the PDP who scored 3, 928 while the third on the list, is Mr Kazeem Lanre Aregbe of the LP who scored 896.“That, Mr Muse Ariyo Bolaji Idris of APC is hereby declared the winner of the Chairmanship election of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government.”In his reaction , Mr Oloyinde Moruf, the Party Agent of the Labour Party (LP) expressed satisfaction with the polls and congratulated the winner.The APC Party Agent, Mr Adewale Adelana, said that the outcome of the election reflected the decision of the people of Oshodi/Isolo on who to lead them.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party agents of the APC and LP signed the result sheet after declaration while the agent of the PDP was nowhere to be found.The collation centre – LASIEC Office in the council Secretariat – was peaceful as security men were on ground to secure electoral officers and materials.Collation is still ongoing in some other council areas for the chairmanship and Councillorship polls held on Saturday across the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state. (NAN)