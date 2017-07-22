Voters’ accreditation and voting are ongoing simultaneously in Ward D, Alimosho Local Government Area.Our correspondent, who visited units 0019, 0020, 048, 049, 074 and 075 polling booths in Orinsumbare and Shasha areas of the Ward, observed absence of security personnel.Some of the voters and party agents, however, said there was no cause of alarm as everyone had conducted themselves peacefully so far.The All Progressives Congress agent at Unit 048, Mustapha Kamar, and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart at the unit, Mrs. Chinwe Ezejioha, expressed satisfaction with the voters’ turnout, adding that they were not worried with the absence of security agents.“We are brothers; the community is peaceful,” the APC agent said.The Baale of Orisumbare Kingdom in Alimosho LGA, High Chief Akeeb Rauf, also said the community was a peaceful one.He said, “I have confidence in my people. But I believe the police are coming. It’s a peaceful community.”The Baale, however, reprimanded some youths, taking advantage of restricted vehicular movement, to play soccer on the road. He warned that he would not intervene if they were arrested by policemen.Party agents at units 0020, 049, 074 and 075 where there were also no security agents said they were not worried because they considered the election a neighbourhood affair, where everyone is known to everybody.