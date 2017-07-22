Agents of opposition parties on Saturday discovered ballot papers in a commercial bus during the Lagos State Local Government elections.Our correspondent learnt that the ballot papers were found in one of seven commercial buses, popularly known as danfo, that left Agege Local Government Secretariat.It was learnt that the two occupants of the vehicle ran away after the ballot papers were discovered by the opposition party agents.The agents are accusing the ruling APC in the state of trying to rig the election.It was learnt that the vehicle had a police escortThe DPO Penn Cinema, Sunday Digha, arrived and ordered a fresh police escort to take the vehicle to Area G, where it was meant to go.He said the bus was genuinely meant for election duty.Some of the policemen threatened to shoot anyone who tried to stop the vehicle from moving.The opposition agents claimed that the vehicle does not have the proper tag to show that it was on election duty like the other vehicles.A collation officer for Accord Party, Mr. Sabith Bolanle, said: “We have been here since last night; then this morning, we saw as vehicles started leaving the secretariat for the seven wards in the area. After six left, we tried to stop the seventh one when we noticed that there was no tag on it. Each vehicle has a tag; the tag on this one had just been tucked on the dashboard by the driver before he ran away. We must see the end of this matter.”