Nigerian afropop artist, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, popularly called Humblesmith has revealed that he became sexually active after he met a few Lagos girls.

The singer said before he relocated to Lagos, he never met a woman.

The artist became a star after releasing his hit song, Osinachi.

Humblesmith who spoke with Broadway TV, said he has had romantic propositions from men and he never had sex until he got to Lagos.

When asked if a man had asked him out before, the Ebonyi State-born star said, “Yes but I’m a straight forward person.

“I’m not gay so I have to turn the person down respectfully. I don’t disrespect anybody, your sexual life or and whatever, you are on your own.

Asked the different between Abakilliki and Lagos girls, he said, “While we were growing up, there were so many beautiful girls around.

“But we were not that wise. I wasn’t that wise as I am now. You know we don enter street see as dey be. Lagos girls are more exposed than Abakiliki girls. But most of the Lagos girls today are from Abakiliki.

“All through my stay in Abakiliki I was a virgin. I was a virgin until I left Abakiliki, it was a standard a set for myself. I told myself I will not disrespect my parents.