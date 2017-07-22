A chairmanship aspirant at the Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development Area was on Friday crushed to death.Shakiru Balogun, an aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was a former chairman, National Union of Local Government Employees of the LCDA.It was gathered that the aspirant was crushed to death by a refuse truck at Okofili Bus Stop, LASU-Isheri Road.Tragedy struck when the PSP truck allegedly lost control and rammed into the car the deceased was in.Mr. Balogun reportedly died on the spot.The truck operator reportedly fled the scene, sources said.Relatives and supporters of the late politician have since taken to Facebook to express their sorrows.Oyejobi Olakunle, a sympathiser, said the death of Mr. Balogun was a disaster, adding that he could not sleep since the incident occurred.“Tonight is just a black night for me. Still finding it very difficult to sleep,” he posted on his Facebook page.Another sympathiser, Oluwaseun Odutayo wrote: “It is with heavy heart but with gratitude to God Almighty that we received the home-going news of one of the giants in Igando-Ikotun LCDA.”“Our own Shakiru Balogun a.k.a S.A.B has gone to be with his creator today 21, July 2017.”The late Mr. Balogun didn’t clinch the APC ticket for the election, but was reportedly on his way to the party secretariat when he died.