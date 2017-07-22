 ‎Lagos Council Polls: Ambode Votes In Epe, Urges Residents To Defy Downpour | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Despite the heavy downpour witnessed across Lagos State, the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, cast his vote at about 9:31 am, leading scores of electorate to the venue.


Ambode, who was the 12th person to cast his vote among the 458 accredited voters at Ward A6 unit 33, Ogunmodede College, Papa, Epe Local Government, arrived the voting center at about 9:31 am,

Worried by the turnout few minutes before casting his vote, the governor appealed to residents to defy the heavy downpour and troop out to perform their civic duties.

