The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kareem Alimi passed away Tuesday afternoon at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) Ikeja after a brief illness.Alimi who until his death was Chairman, Committee on Local Government Administration and Chieftaincy Affairs only celebrated his 50th birthday last week on 3rd July.He was a second termer in the Assembly.He was said to have taken ill three days after the celebration of his 50th birthday for an undisclosed sickness and was rushed to LASUTH where he remained on admission until he gave up the ghost yesterday.A release from the Lagos State Government in Alimi's death states, The Lagos State Government mourns the sad departure of Hon. Kazeem Ademola Alimi (Eti Osa 1). He was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly until his death today at age 50. May his loved ones and colleagues be comforted".His demise came as a shock to everybody at the state Assembly Tuesday as everybody including staff and his colleagues wore mournful look.The lawmaker who is loved by everyone is a quiet, humble and unassuming person who is always ready to attend to every enquiry especially by pressmen.An official release from the Lagos Assembly announcing the death of Amino states, " A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Kazeem Ademola Alimi is dead.The lawmaker who represented Eti Osa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly died on Tuesday July 18th 2017, two weeks after his 50th birthday after brief illness.A statement by Musbau Razak, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, confirmed that the late lawmaker died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).He is survived by his wife and children.