The Lagos State All Progressive Congress primary election in Odi-Olowo was on Tuesday reportedly marred by violence.Although details of the incident are still sketchy, photos of the Ward L Chairman, Demola Hakeem Saka, showing he was attacked and beaten was posted by a Facebook user, Oladimeji Omo Balogun.He wrote, “Lagos State APC Primary election in Odiolowo turned bloody as Ward L Chairman, Demola, Hakeem Saka and all the ward exco were brutally beaten.Mr. Hakeem Saka, APC aspirant in Odi-Olowo who dragged APC to court and won the case against imposition was beaten, stripped today when he protested exclusion from the emergency primaries organised by Afikuyomi-led APC Electoral Committee in Rafiu Solomon Hall, Olateju Odi-Olowo LCDA.”