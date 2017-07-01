A Twitter user, Groove has revealed her shock at finding out that it was notorious kidnapper, Evans who kidnapped and murdered her uncle few years ago.According to her, the family paid the ransom but he went ahead and killed him. See the rest of her tweets below...
