Yueyue, a Chinese woman has reportedly died after being forced to go through four abortions in a year because her husband wanted a son.

Yueyue was told by her husband to terminate her pregnancies whenever the medical scan showed she was carrying a girl, according to Chinese media.

Her husband was said to have proposed a divorce earlier this year after the woman had been left bedridden by the traumatic medical operations.

According to a report on Huanqiu.com, Yueyue, had previously given birth to a baby girl, however, her husband, whose name has not been revealed, wished for a boy. So the couple started trying for another baby.





When Yueyue fell pregnant, her husband requested her to undergo an ultra-sound scan to identify the gender of the unborn baby. And when the scan showed she was carrying a girl, her husband forced her to have an abortion.

The process repeated four times in one year. Yueyue's health deteriorated and she was left bedridden. Shockingly, instead of taking care of his wife, the husband sent Yueyue a divorce proposal.





The report said she had no choice but to agree to the divorce. Yueyue took her £19,208 divorce settlement to a hospital in Shanghai to seek medical attention.

The doctors failed to save her and she passed away. Pictures have emerged showing Yueyue's mother and her other family members brought Yueyue's bone ashes to her ex-husband's home on July 17 to seek justice for her.

Yueyue's mother was said to have suffered a stroke because of her death and was left wheelchair-bound. Yueyue's ex-husband refused to come out to meet the family.



According to the report, the man was planning to buy a new car to marry another woman. The incident had caused an outrage online. Many web users said the man should be held responsible for Yueyue's death. It is understood that the case is being investigated by the police.