New Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette, has thanked his team-mate Alex Iwobi, for laying on his first goal for the Gunners.Lacazette got his stint with the Premier League side to a flying start, by scoring 15 minutes into his debut against Sydney FC on Thursday.The France international who only joined Arsenal last week for a fee that could rise to £52m, came off the bench with Iwobi to replace Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil respectively, in the 68th minute.With the scoreline at 1-0, Iwobi escaped down the right and fed Lacazette inside the box to double their advantage.“Happy to score my 1st goal with my new Team !! Thanks @alexiwobi.. great assist,” the former Lyon striker wrote on Twitter.Arsenal’s next pre-season game comes up on Saturday against Western Sydney Wanderers.