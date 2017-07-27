The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) national executive committee has instructed its members in the Kogi State University, Ayingba to continue their strike until the proscription order is reversed by the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.This was contained in a resolution jointly signed by the convener, ASUU National Executive Committee, visitation committee, Professor Suleiman Mohammed, Acting chairperson, ASUU Kogi State university chapter, Dr D. O Aina and Assistant Secretary Dr M. A. Daikwo after the union held its congress outside the university campus in Anyigba.The convener, NEC visitation committee, Mohammed advised the state government to address all outstanding issues, including payment of salaries to all categories of staff.He said ASUU had resolved to sanction any member that violated the resolution of the congress by signing the register with the view to resume.The resolution reads in parts, ” The Congress of ASUU-KSU , Anyigba met on the 25th July, 2017, for the first time in the history of the University, outside the campus in the conference Hall of Harbour Bay Guest House, Anyigba, review the On-going strike action embarked upon by the members of the Union, the illegal proscription of ASUU-KSU, Anyigba by the Governor of Kogi State and to chart a way forward and resolved as follows:“That the holding of the congress meeting outside the university campus was consequent on the refusal of the university administration to allow the union meet on the prescient of the university as part of the implementation of the purported proscription of the ASUU-KSU, by the Governor of Kogi State.“That the proscription of the ASUU-KSU, Anyigba by the Governor of Kogi State is unconstitutional, null, void and of no consequence whatever.“To continue the strike action until the alleged proscription order is reversed and all outstanding issues including payment of salaries to all categories of staff and EAA are settled.“To sanction any member that violate the resolution of Congress by signing the register with the view to resume work.”It would be recalled that Governor Bello last Wednesday announced the proscription of the Kogi State chapter of ASUU) with immediate effect.He said the decision became necessary as all efforts to make members of the institution see reasons to call off their over six months old strike action had failed.