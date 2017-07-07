The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for the restructuring of the country, describing such calls as mere political deceit.The governor made the call in Lokoja, the state capital, during a meeting with leaders of the organised labour, according to a statement on Thursday.He described those behind the agitation for the nation’s break-up and restructuring of the country as real enemies of the country, stressing that Nigeria “under President Muhammad Buhari is on the path of restoring its lost glory.”Bello appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its determination to right the wrongs of the past, noting that the President had since assumption of office made practical efforts to unite every segment of the country.He said, “Every country has its unique challenges, but is making effort to overcome these challenges collectively irrespective of its cultural, religious or political differences.”Bello, who is the youngest governor in country, said “Nigeria is a blessed country with the prospect of a great nation” and urged the people to support the government by being patriotic and peaceful.He noted that his administration had since assumption of office in the state taken bold steps to improve critical infrastructures such as road, rural electrification, water and quality health-care for the people of the state.Bello said Nigeria would benefit more as a united nation when their people live and work together.He said he would continue to advocate oneness among the different ethnic groups in the state as exemplified in the governance of the state since assumption and urged the people to watch out for sincere leaders who believe in the unity and oneness of the country and throw their support behind them.