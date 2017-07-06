A video recording has emerged showing Mr. Edward Onoja, one of the aides of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, stating that if Dino Melaye was not removed from the Senate, then there’s no God.

There is ongoing heated battle between the governor and the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

Recently voters from Melaye’s senatorial zone have signed his recall, a move the Senator claims was being orchestrated by his state governor.

The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, has during the week, submitted its time table for the recall process.

In the video, Onoja is heard saying, “There is somebody in Kogi State who called himself Sen. Dino that promised to bring me and my twin brother (Governor Bello) down; if by end of June he is not down in Kogi State, then there is no God.”

See video…



