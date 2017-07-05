A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Barrister Kingsley Ononuju has been released after spending four days in his abductor’s den.Ononuju, a former Special Adviser on New Partnership For Africa’s Development to the immediate past governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, was abducted on Thursday after he left his Owerri residence located at Oguta Street in the Aladimma area of the state capital at 8pm.It was reported that the kidnappers later on Friday established contact with the victim’s family and made a demand of N6m as the condition for his release.As of press time, it had yet to be ascertained if any ransom as demanded by his abductors was paid for his release.A family source who preferred anonymity told our correspondent on Tuesday that the kidnap victim was released on Monday night.According to him, Ononuju was dumped at Road two, off Owerri – Port Harcourt Expressway in the night by his abductors.“Yes, he has been released. He was dumped around road two, of Owerri – Port Harcourt Expressway on Monday night by his abductors. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he is currently undergoing medical attention,” the source told our correspondent.The source who could not confirm if any ransom was paid for the victim’s release, said that the APC chieftain’s vehicle was on Saturday recovered In Etche, Rivers state, by the police.As of press time, the commissioner of police in the state, Chris Ezike, had yet to reply to the text message sent to his mobile phone.