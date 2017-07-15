 Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo is back, slams Comedian Seyi law, his wife and baby | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo is back, slams Comedian Seyi law, his wife and baby

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who was recently released after spending months in Portharcourt prison for alleged defamation of  Pastor David Ibiyeomie took to her Instagram page to reply  ace Comedian Seyi Law.
He had back in April while pleading for her release said he was happy over her arrest. 
Well, it seems the prison has not slowed the controversial blogger down, she today replied him, calling his 10 month old daughter obese and wishing his family death.


It should be recalled that she had earlier on in February of this year referred to Seyi law’s baby who was just about three months old as obese. Read the whole drama below:

Image result for i was happy when kemi was arrested
Original post where Seyi Law said in April that he was happy about her arrest
Kemi's reply:

Seyilaw's reply:
Then Kemi continued:



She still continued:


Read her earlier post where she had called Seyilaw's baby fat and his reply back in February 2017



Image result for kemi olunloyo calls seyi law's baby fat
The comedian and his wife had after five years of been married welcomed their first child in 2016



