Kelechi Iheanacho is edging closer towards a move from Manchester City to Leicester City.Leicester’s vice-chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha‎, has confirmed the deal for the Super Eagles forward is almost done, in an interview with BBC Leicester Radio.“A fee has been agreed, only the medical to go, and it could be as early as Friday,” he said.Iheanacho will reportedly cost the former Premier League champions about £19m with several add-ons to take the fee to around £29million pounds.Manchester City will also have the option to buy the 20-year-old back.