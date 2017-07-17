Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, has said he is willing to talk to former national team goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, to come out of retirement.Gernot Rohr is in the middle of a goalkeeping crisis, with first choice Carl Ikeme battling with acute leukemia. His understudy, Daniel Akpeyi, failed to impress in the 2-0 defeat to South Africa last month.The German does not appear to trust home-based keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, while Dele Alampasu is deemed not experienced enough for big matches.Kanu says Nigeria needs “world class” Enyeama “badly”.“As it is now we need Vincent badly. In my opinion, Enyeama should come back immediately,” the two-time African Player of the Year told journalists.“Whoever is close enough to reach him should tell him to start coming back.“Enyeama is very very good. He is one of the best players in Africa, and one of the best in the world. Let the federation look into it and do everything they can to bring him back.“If Enyeama says he doesn’t want to come, people like us can talk to him, the federation too can talk to him. If a lot of people talk to him, I’m sure that definitely he will change his mind.“And not just Enyeama, let us look at some of the other active goalkeepers too. If we have like four goalkeepers there training, there will be competition and the coach can have more options to make his decision.”