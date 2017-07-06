Former Super Eagles striker, Kanu Nwankwo has been confirmed for the official draw ceremony, for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.The 40-year-old, who led Nigeria’s U-17 team to the title in 1993, will be joined by Argentina’s Esteban Cambiasso, along with Indian sporting icons, Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu as some of the star players to participate in the draw.“The FIFA U-17 World Cup 1993 really spurred my career – within years of winning the title, I won the Olympic gold and from there, as I would like to believe, there wasn’t any looking back.“This tournament provides youngsters the necessary stage for development and I believe this year’s edition will provide us all with exceptional talent – much like the previous tournaments,” Kanu told FIFA’s website.The draw will take place July 7 at the Mumbai Sahara Star Hotel.Ghana, Niger Republic, Mali and Guinea will be representing Africa, after defending champions Golden Eaglets were knocked out during the Africa U-17 championship qualifiers.