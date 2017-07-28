Kano state government says it would recall about 37 students among those it sponsored in Egypt.

The students are to be brought back due to poor performance.





This is contained in a statement signed by Mallam Usman Bello, Director Press, Office of the Deputy Governor.

It revealed that early this year, the Faculty of Nursing at Mansoura University had sent a letter to the state government.

In the memo, the university explained that 37 out of the 154 students sent to the University were at the risk of withdrawal from the school.

The school added that the students scored below 2.0 GPA for two semesters of 2015/2016 academic year.

Bello, in his statement, stressed that based on the report, the state decided to return the students to enable them come home and pursue another academic programme.

The immediate past administration of Rabi’u Kwankwaso secured admission for 154 students to study Nursing at Mansoura University.