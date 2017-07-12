 JUST IN: Buhari recuperating fast, will return soon – Osinbajo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return to the country soon.
President Buhari with vice President Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Friday shortly after his return from London.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday in a brief chat with State House correspondents before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The acting president travelled to London late on Tuesday where he said he met with Mr. Buhari ” for well over an hour” adding that the president is almost back to his normal self.


