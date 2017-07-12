A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has reacted to the submission of the national peace committee led by former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Mohammed, a second republic politician, said self-centered military leaders did their part in destroying Nigeria.

According to him, the blames should not be heaped on failed politicians alone as members of the Armed Forces also contributed in bringing the country into disrepute.

The national peace committee had on Tuesday blamed the recent calls for Nigeria’s division on poor governance by failed politicians.

He said, “I agree to an extent (with) the submission of Abdusalam Peace Committee that quite a number of politicians are doing this country no good and they have done great injustice to our democracy.

“However, it will not be good to blame only failed politicians.

“What about members of the armed forces who are also playing politics?

“Are they different from our normal politicians?

“I can say without fear of contradiction that the armed forces are also involved in the destruction of Nigeria.”