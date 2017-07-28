A 14-year-old Obiamaka Orakwue has been raped and killed in Lagos for refusing the love advances of some hoodlums in her neighbourhood.

The Junior Secondary School (JSS) student was attacked by some boys, who scaled the fence into her parent’s Abule Ado residence while she was at home.

According to the Nation newspaper, Obiamaka’s mother – Mrs. Orakwue – said she was contacted by some of their neighbours, who saw the boys jumping out of their compound.

She said the neighbours called her after they knocked on the gate to be sure she was safe but got no response.

The woman said she left her place of work immediately and rushed home only to find her daughter gasping for breath with blood in her private part.

She said: “I was at work when I got a call from our neighbor that they saw some boys jumping out from the fence of our compound. They said my daughter was not responding to knocks on the gate and it was locked from inside.

“I was worried because my daughter was the only one at home. Her other siblings were on holidays at my elder brother’s place in Lekki.

“On getting to the house, I opened the gate with my spare key and dashed into the room only to find my daughter gasping for breath in a pool of her blood. I asked her what happened and all she could mutter was, Mummy, those boys I told you about.

“It must have been the same boys that took advantage of the fact that I and my husband went to work and gained entry into the compound through the back fence of the house where they attacked my daughter.”

Her father, Chinedu Orakwue, said: “We told her to join her siblings at Lekki but she insisted she wanted to stay at home to help with the house chores. Now see what has happened. I leave it in the hands of God to judge.

“We have reported the incident to the police and they promised to apprehend the culprits but we still have not heard from them till date.

“She was a very intelligent child and had a bright future. She was to enter JSS III by the next academic session.”

When the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, was contacted; he said: “I will have to get back to you with details on that story as I am in contact with the DPO to confirm that information.”