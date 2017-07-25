Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, have confirmed that the much awaited Joshua-Klitschko heavyweight world champion’s rematch will hold November 11.Joshua knocked out Klitschko in the 11th round of a thrilling contest at Wembley Stadium in April.Hearn last month confirmed Las Vegas was the front-runner to host a rematch and it now appears that the only thing left is an official announcement of the fight’s location and date.“I’ve been in Vegas with AJ, officially applying for my Nevada boxing license to promote there and that went well, Hearn told Sky Sports News.“I met with the MGM and met with the T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is the front runner and November 11 is the date that is pencilled in.“It will probably take a couple of weeks to get everything over the line, but I believe Klitschko will take this fight and believe Vegas will be the one.“The amount of British fight fans that would travel there, it will be a momentous occasion and one that we will savour for a long time so fingers crossed it’s a party in Las Vegas on November 11.”Stephen Espinoza, head of American broadcaster Showtime, added: “It’s no secret we’ve been salivating about getting him over here and certainly that would be a phenomenal fight.“It would be the biggest heavyweight Vegas fight in probably a couple of decades, so we would love to host it.”