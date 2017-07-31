Following reports that the Gwarinpa home of former President Goodluck Jonathan has been burgled, the FCT Police Monday said it has detained some of its personnel on guard duty.Although the Police declined to give the figure of those detained, the police said the detention of the personnel would help to ascertain the true position of things.The Command also said preliminary investigation revealed that some items were missing from the residence.This is contained in a statement in Abuja Monday by the Command Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah.The statement read: “The FCT police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has commenced full-fledge investigation into the case of theft in the Gwarinpa residence of former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,GCFR.“Preliminary police investigation on the matter has revealed that some items were found to be missing in the house.“Meanwhile, the Policemen who are supposed to be on guard duty at the house have been detained for questioning. Investigation to find out what actually happened is currently in progress”.The Command also assured members of the public that the result of findings on the on-going investigation would be made public.