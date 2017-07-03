John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer, the club's owner, Dr. Tony Xia, has confirmed on Twitter.The former Chelsea defender called time on his 21-year association with the Stamford Bridge club this summer when his contract expired.Terry made 690 appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring 65 goals, as he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.However, he is now set to move down a division in search of even more silverware, with Xia confirming that a deal will be officially announced imminently."Welcome JT to Birmingham city... Aston Villa. Announcement shortly," Xia wrote on Monday.Reports suggest that Terry will sign a one-year deal at Villa Park, with a bonus of around £4 million if they are promoted to the Premier League.Terry is said to have rejected proposals from Galatasaray, West Brom, Swansea and a number of other clubs from across the globe.Thus, his signing for Villa will represent something of a coup for Villa boss Steve Bruce.