England and Manchester City shot stopper, Joe Hart has shown support for the Nigeria Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme when he paid him a visit at the hospital where he is being treated for acute leukaemia.According to expressandstar, Hart who could leave City in the current transfer window and could not hide his feelings concerning the sad news was the latest football star to show his support by visiting the Nigeria international.The gloves man was seen in a picture alongside Ikeme when he tweeted:“The big man @Carl_Ikeme had another member of the keepers union too pop by!”Wolve announced on their official website last week Thursday that Ikeme returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.Former Bulgaria and Aston Villa star, Stiliyan Petrov who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012 but successfully battled the disease, also made a trip to see the Super Eagles goalkeeper over the weekend.On Tuesday, Wolves confirmed that Ikeme will retain his No.1 jersey for next season despite battling with leukaemia.