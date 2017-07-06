The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) just announced that Jay Z’s 4:44 album has gone platinum less than a week after the album’s release. Going platinum simply certifies that a record has been sold 1 million times.

Though critics argue that the album,4:44 was released on June 30th exclusively to Tidal subscribers and Sprint customers and anyone who hadn’t signed up for Tidal prior to the album’s release wasn’t able to listen to it, unless they were also a Sprint customer, therefore it's almost impossible for it to go platinum.

The RIAA however says, 'Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career'.

Back in 2013, Jay Z sold a million copies of Magna Carta Holy Grail to Samsung to give to Samsung Galaxy users for free, prompting the RIAA to change its rules to allow the Samsung downloads to count toward certification as soon as the album was released. Magna Carta Holy Grail also went platinum.