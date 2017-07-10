Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who contested in the Edo state governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, platform has accepted defeat following the Tuesday’s ruling of the Supreme court which reaffirmed the election victory of Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State.Recall that in a unanimous judgment, a seven-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had dismissed the appeal lodged by Ize-Iyamu, saying that both interlocutory and main Appeal which Ize-Iyamu lodged before it lacked merit.However, In a congratulatory message to Obaseki and signed by him, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he has accepted the decision of the apex court in good faith and assured the Governor of his goodwill.The message read thus: “Today, the Supreme Court has by its judgment brought to an end our struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State which began on 28 September, 2016.“I accept in good faith this decision of the highest court of our country, which affirms Mr Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State. I, therefore, congratulate Mr Godwin Obaseki and assure him of my goodwill.“I also want to use this opportunity to thank all our supporters and party men and women for their immense support for our struggle right from the time of the election to this day that it ended at the Supreme Court. Let me assure them of my acknowledgment of their various sacrifices and promise that I will always be there for them.“I thank all Edo people who have been part of our struggle all the way. In our various ways we should keep the fire burning in the quest for an Edo State of our dreams.“Finally, I thank God for His grace that gave me the opportunity to seek the office. To Him be all honour and Glory. God bless Edo State.”