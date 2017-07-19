Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-2 on penalties with David Alaba, Renato Sanches and Juan Bernat missing their spot kicks for the German side.An Alex Iwobi header in added time had earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw in the International Champions Cup game and forced a shootout.Bayern had led 1-0 up until that point through a ninth-minute Robert Lewandowski penalty after Ashley Maitland-Niles fouled Bernat.