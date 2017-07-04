The United States President, Donald Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka, met with two Chibok girls, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu on June 27 at the White House. Bishara, 20, and Pogu, 19 were among 57 girls who escaped from Boko Haram in Borno State by jumping off the back of a truck in 2014.They graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017.With the assistance of the Jubilee Campaign, a human rights group in Virginia, the pair relocated to the United States in August 2014. They then transferred to Canyonville Christian Academy in the state of Oregon, where they graduated.The pair will attend Southeastern University on a full scholarship at the beginning of the upcoming school year.Ivanka Trump earlier today shared more photos from their meet with the words below;