The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has said that it would be unfair to compel President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration to implement the results of the past national conference.

Dickson said, although, his party may not like his position on the issue, he maintained that the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration that called for the conference should have done it in a way that it would have been signed into law before leaving office.

The governor, who spoke in an interview with AIT, insisted that the PDP should have found time to implement the outcome of the conference.

According to him, “What is needed is leadership at the national level because they have to take the initiative. Essentially political will, but I have to be fair because I’m not a very good Nigerian politician.

“I believe that it will be unfair for us where we are to hold APC government responsible for not implementing the reports of the last conference.

“The reason I said this is that if the national conferences came as a programme of deliberate strategy of the last government, then it should have been implemented. I believe that some in my party may not like what I’m saying, but that is the truth.

“If we started a conference, we should have built a strategy to implement the results within the timeline of the administration. So it’ll be wrong in my view to tell them [APC] to use the report of the conference.

“Especially as you know what happens in some conferences like that, there were issues here and there. I think the conference they essentially did a good job and touched a good number of Nigeria’s problems.

“That is why I think we don’t need another conference. What we need a technical team to harness some of the results and bring out some of the essential issues.”