Nollywood actor and MTN ambassador, Hafiz Oyetoro, a.k.a Saka, has been conspicuously absent from the entertainment scene for some time.Unknown to many of his fans, the comic actor, who appeared to have simply ‘vanished’ from sight after the release of Mo Abudu’s Wedding Party and Dare Olaitan’s Oju Kokoro, two movies in which he recently played active roles, has been quite busy running the Department of Theatre Arts at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education in Ijanikin, Lagos.Oyetoro made this known in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Wednesday. Giving his fans the assurance that he would return to ‘active service’ in the movie industry soon, he said, “Yes, I am the current head of the theatre arts department here and I have been very busy. It is not easy running a department like this. In fact, it is hectic. But my colleagues have been very helpful. We operate like one big family in the department and that has made my t