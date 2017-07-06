

In a new interview with Channels TV, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says for him, it is either Biafra or death. Kanu said he would not be going to war if it turns out to be the last option for the actualization of his struggle for Biafra.

Asked if he might go to war if that turns out to be his last resort, the IPOB leader who has a British passport asides his Nigerian passport, said





"No because truth is a far more potent and deadlier weapon than bullets. No war. When I say Biafra or death, I mean I will keep pushing, either I am Alive or I die in the process. I wouldn't stop. Had sovereign National conference been convened by the powers that be, where every ethnic Nationality comes together to say what type of country do we want? Sit down, discuss and agree. I can begin to perhaps submit to the opposition".

According to him, it is way to late for him to submit to any opposition

"It is way too late. They have killed so many people. They have ruined too many lives. They have wasted too many souls. How do we bring those people back"

On the geographical makeup of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu said "Rivers state, Bayelsa, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom. Basically South East and South South without Edo state. This also includes Igede Idoma"





Reacting to Nyesom Wike's comment that he should not include Rivers in Biafra map, Kanu said" He can not say that. It is for the people to decide".





He says he would not change his mind on the creation of Biafra even if the Federal government begins to look at all the issues he has hitherto raised.





"No, because of the deceptions of the past. No trust. Abori was there, he was negotiating. Nothing happened in 1968 if I recall. And the CONFAB report, what became of it? How about the 3 Rs:Reconciliation, Reconstruction and heaven knows what else. What became of them? Nothing! The Calabar seaport is not working. Can you tell me why it is not working? How about that of Warri? Why must we allow only Lagos to function as a viable seaport?"

When asked if there is anything he can accept asides a Federation for Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu replied "No. It is either Biafra or death".