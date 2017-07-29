The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, said that the secessionist group will send the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, back to Jos in 2019.Kanu who spoke in Owerri when he visited the state with hundreds of thousands of his supporters insisted that there would be no election in Anambra State in November and in the other four the South East States in 2019.Saying that a Sovereign State of Biafra was the only solution, he said that only referendum not power devolution to States nor restructuring will solve the problems of the country.According to Kanu “We are in the land of Biafra. I have come to Owerri to spread the good news of the coming of Biafra Republic. I don’t want you people to be deceived. Restructuring does not have any meaning and I want you people to go and tell Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”“There is no freedom in Nigeria. All their children are abroad studying and enjoying good environment.“Only referendum can solve the problems of Nigeria. Power devolution is not the solution. Resource control is not our problem. What we need is Biafra. They are going about deceiving our people in the name of restructuring.“I want to say it again. There will be no election in Anambra and there will be no election in 2019, in Igboland. And there will be no election in Imo state.“Go and tell Rochas Okorocha that I am a child of God. I want you people to tell him that he will leave Government House in 2019 and go back to Jos where he came from. Let him get ready. “