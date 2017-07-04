Notice of Verification (July 10, 2017). To be posted at the constituency (INEC LGA office, Lokoja).



Last day for submission of application by interested observers (July 31, 2017) INEC headquarters.



Last day for submission of names of verification agents for the member sought to be recalled and the petitioners (August 10, 2017). By a letter addressed and submitted to the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) indicating the Polling Unit verification agents arranged by LGAs as well as collation agents and where they will serve.



Stakeholders meeting (August 15, 2017) atINEC State Office.



Conduct of Verification (August 19, 2017). To be held in the Polling Units in the constituency.

“The commission shall issue the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of referendum subject to the outcome of the verification exercise.”

He is the first member of the National Assembly to face the recall process since the return of democracy in 1999.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for Melaye’s recall.The recall process will run from July 10 to August 19.There were indications last night that security agencies have been put on the alert to ensure a hitch-free recall process.According to a notice signed by the Secretary to INEC, Mrs. Augusta C. Ogakwu, the recall process has been initiated in line with the provisions of 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010(as amended).The notice, dated July 3, reads in part: “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Independent National Electoral Commission by Sections 69 and 110 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended); Section 116 of the Electoral Act 2010(as amended) and of all the powers enabling it in that behalf, the commission hereby issues this timetable schedule of activities for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Kogi State.”As at the press time, there were indications that security agencies have been put on the alert to ensure a hitch-free recall exercise.