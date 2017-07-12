The number of judges of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has been raised by 19, following Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s approval.National Judicial Council’s (NJC’s) Director of Information Soji Oye, said in a statement that the approval followed a recommendation by the NJC.Oye said the new judges will “be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and NJC’s Chairman, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday, 14th July, 2017, by3.00pm at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”The new judges are: Targema John Iorngee (Benue State); Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa State); Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers State); Kado Sanusi (Katsina State); Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun State) and Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun State).Also on the list are: Opeloye Ogunbowale A. (Lagos State); Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom State); Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi State); Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo State); Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi (Enugu State) and Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger State).Others are: Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa State); Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno State); Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano State): Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba State); Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau State); Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto State) and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa State).