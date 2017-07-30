 'I'm A Top Class Prostitute' - Bobrisky boasts | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Popular Nigerian She-male Bobrisky has declared himself a Top Class Nigerian Prostitute.. and this time, the cross-dresser said so with no iota of fcukery in the world… He also claims he looks like International singer, Ciara.

The Nigerian cross-dresser who disclosed he will still be getting a butt enlargement, further revealed that he’s doing all that to send ‘b*tches away from their husbands’ houses’.







