Jose Mourinho has said he would like to remain Manchester United manager for another 15 years, but believes emulating Alex Ferguson is impossible.The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford last season and led United to three trophies – the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield – in his first campaign.Mourinho, 54, is prepared for 15 more years at the helm at United, but accepts success is a must.“I am ready for this. I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not?” he told ESPN FC.“I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say – that we have to win, but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.“But what I try to do in the club is show that my work goes further than the football results, that it goes to areas that people don’t think of as a manager’s job. In my vision, my job is much more than what I do on the pitch and the results that my team gets at the weekend.”But the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss, admits he won’t be able to match Ferguson’s trophy-laden 27 years at the club.“I think Sir Alex’s career is unique. I don’t think it is possible to emulate,” Mourinho said.“Nobody is going to be in the same club for so many years, be in the same league for so many years.“I think [Arsene] Wenger will be the last with a similar story in terms of staying at a club for so many years, but I what I try to do in modern football nowadays is to try to deserve to stay in the club, because in this moment, it is about success.“You have success, you stay in the club. You don’t have success, you don’t stay.”