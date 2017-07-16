Temi Otedola’s boyfriend and ‘Skin Tight’ crooner, Mr. Eazi has cleared up the controversy his attachment to Wizkid’s StarBoy Records brought with it.Mr. Eazi who debunked rumours of his signing in an interview with Star FM Ghana yesterday, said his deal with the record label is as an associate or ‘business partner’.This is coming after Wizkid announced at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards that he signed Eazi, Efya and singing duo R2bees to his Starboy Worldwide Record Label.