The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Friday night steered the hornets nest, when declared that he was not a prosperity preacher, arguing that very often prosperity preachers twist the word of God to fit their message.Preaching a sermon titled; Abba Father 6 during the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the three Kilo-metre by three kilometre aiditor-ium of the church, Pastor Adeboye who called for special prayers for himself, made a profound decla-ration, saying he was rather a holiness preacher.Shortly after the cacophony of voices, the man of God began his sermon by outling the different categories of pastors; saying “some are called prosperity pre-achers because they are always preaching about prosperity; some are called faith preachers because they focus on faith. “Some others are called grace preachers because they focus on grace. Very few are called holiness preachers. Which group do you think I belong?” he asked the mammoth crowd of worshippers which included the Acting President, Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, and the congregation wondering the direction of his sermon, respond-ed: “Holiness preacher.”Before his main sermon at the July edition of the Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Adeboye shocked thousands of worshippers when he declared that his topic would focus on prosperity, stressing however, he does not fall in the mould of prosperity preachers. Thanking his listeners all over the world for their response, Pastor Adeboye started with a lesson on homiletics, saying: “The reasons pastors are categorized like this is because that is the area they focus on, but atimes they go to ex-treme. Prosperity preachers preach prosperity in such a mann-er that atimes they have to twist the word of God to fit their message. Earlier on, after his previous month’s spiritual warfare led to the arrest of Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Evans and some of his gang members, Pastor Adeboye reinvigorated his holy war against kidnappers and all persons and organisations making life difficult for common Nigerians.Nine days after Adeboye declared holy war on kidnappers and herd-smen killing innocent people across the nation, notorious kid-napper, Chukwudubem George Onwuamadike aka Evans and some of his gang members were arrested in Lagos. Visibly still angry at the continu-ed activities of kidnappers across the country, the cleric urged the mammoth crowd to pray: “Father, not just the kingpins; we pray that root out every kidnapper in every part of the country.” Continuing, he led the worsh-ippers, saying: “My Father, send down your fire on every society or cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians. Send down Your fire upon every person or organisation making life difficult for the com-mon people of the nation. Father expose them and dislodge them.”