But for the intervention of soldiers, Ikorodu residents would have lynched another suspected Badoo cult member Monday.
The suspect was allegedly caught by members of the Vigilante Group of Ikorodu, Onyabo, behind Access Bank, Benson Street around 2am.
It was gathered that the suspect attempted to enter the home of an old woman, who lives with her grandchild.
Unfortunately, the old woman sighted him and raised alarm, which attracted other residents and vigilante members.
He was promptly apprehended and his bag searched. It was gathered that four Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, black oil, handkerchief, army t-shirt and charms were found in it.
Upon the discovery, the mob descended on the suspect and made to lynch him.
Efforts by the police to take him away were abortive, hence, soldiers were invited to prevent the mob from killing him, said Alaba, a resident.
According to him, the mob wanted to kill the suspect particularly because his mother came out and told the crowd he was a bad boy.
Alaba said: “The crowd was surprised when the suspect’s came out and showed everybody the cutlass injury he inflicted on her. She said he was a bad boy.
“People wanted to kill him and refused to hand him over to the police. But soldiers came in and took the suspect away.
“We are tired of Badoo group in Ikorodu. We are going to do everything possible with the security agencies to get rid of them. We are not going to relent in our struggle.”
