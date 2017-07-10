Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has promised to give everything in his fight against leukemia.News of Ikeme’s illness, was confirmed by his English club, Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.The Championship club announced on Thursday that he has leukemia and will begin an immediate course of chemotherapy.Ikeme has vowed to bounce back, while thanking all for their love and kindness.“Thank you all for your kindness and Love. The start of a new chapter and ready to give it my all! Thank you,” he tweeted.