A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has said the Igbo will not support any move that will disintegrate Nigeria.Kalu’s view was expressed in a lecture in Lokoja on Sunday at the inauguration of the GYB support group.Delivering a lecture titled, ‘Mainstreaming Igbo in Nigeria Politics’; Kalu underscored the need to make Nigeria to work for all.His said, “I see a more united country rising from the ashes of hate and fear. Those who fear that the Igbo do not have leaders should first try to find out how Igbo people manage their affairs. Yes, Igbo people have their leaders and when their leaders speak, those they lead take cue. And of course, Igbo leaders are talking.”He called on the Igbo to align properly and seek strategic partnership of other interest groups and political blocs to achieve developmental ideas.“The Igbo cannot do it alone. I agree that development of Igbo land is a task that must be done; but it cannot be done in isolation,” he said.He argued that if the Igbo found a very strategic political partner, while not putting all their eggs in one basket, they could achieve their goals.“We can however not do that if we remain antagonistic to one another. We cannot achieve it if we scare everyone with hate. We cannot achieve it if we think it is Igbo and Igbo alone. No, we must build necessary network. We must build alliances across the political divide. If we don’t build such alliances, we may not be able to market our demand,” he said.Similarly, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, urged Igbo to shun the call for the disintegration of the country, saying Nigeria would remain strong in unity and development if the nation was one. He assured the Igbo in Kogi State of government’s support.